Adams Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

IVV traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $451.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,159. The company has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $453.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

