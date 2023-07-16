AIA Group Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.31.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

