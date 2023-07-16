Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,051.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,882,729 shares of company stock valued at $224,588,462 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $7,267,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.