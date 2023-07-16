Allen Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $289.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

