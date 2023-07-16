Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $103.30 million and $1.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002733 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.