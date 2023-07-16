AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
AlTi Global Stock Up 4.7 %
ALTI opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AlTi Global has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that AlTi Global will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
