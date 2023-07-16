American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $111.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

