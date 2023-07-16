American International (AMIH) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.98% -34.57% -2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 209 980 1660 68 2.54

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 90.40%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares American International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $636.06 million $10.26 million 340.38

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

