Analyzing Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inchcape and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 18.68% 17.88% 11.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.60 $193.79 million $0.35 66.77

This table compares Inchcape and CarGurus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inchcape and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarGurus 1 2 8 0 2.64

CarGurus has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Inchcape.

Summary

CarGurus beats Inchcape on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

