Analyzing Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) & Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group -2.78% -10.36% -4.01% Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Group and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $748.32 million 0.13 -$12.61 million ($0.63) -4.90 Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Group.

55.0% of Orion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Orion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orion Group and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Operadora de Sites Mexicanos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orion Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Orion Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Operadora de Sites Mexicanos.

Summary

Orion Group beats Operadora de Sites Mexicanos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It also provides various base transceiver station site construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company provides base transceiver station site construction services for guyed towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. was formerly a subsidiary of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V.

