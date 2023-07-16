Aragon (ANT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.67 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00014160 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $185.21 million and $7.67 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

