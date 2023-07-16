ARAW (ARAW) Reaches One Day Volume of $268.96

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 131.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $268.96 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 89.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.0009517 USD and is down -90.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $160.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

