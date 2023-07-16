ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC remained flat at $3.45 during midday trading on Friday. 107,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

