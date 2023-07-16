ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC remained flat at $3.45 during midday trading on Friday. 107,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

