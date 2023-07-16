ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AETUF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $13.78 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.45%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

