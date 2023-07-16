Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

