Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$24.50 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

