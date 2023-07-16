Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.13.
Aritzia Stock Performance
ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$24.50 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
