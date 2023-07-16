Arweave (AR) Price Hits $5.69

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00018788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $190.03 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,286.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.38 or 0.00836614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00122845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.