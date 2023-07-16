ASD Market Cap Reaches $40.71 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.33 or 1.00003633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06357516 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,070,601.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.