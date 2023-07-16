Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 129.5% in June

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the June 15th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,594. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 826.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,143 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,463,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.