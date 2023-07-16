Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 129.5% in June

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the June 15th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
Astria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,594. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
