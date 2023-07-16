Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 49,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,535. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Augusta Gold

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

