Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.97 billion and $135.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $14.37 or 0.00047449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,585,675 coins and its circulating supply is 345,866,225 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

