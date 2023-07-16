Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $193.71 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and approximately $193.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.56 or 0.00048216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,573,482 coins and its circulating supply is 345,854,032 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

