AVINOC Market Cap Tops $59.69 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $59.69 million and approximately $89,211.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

