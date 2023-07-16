B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B Communications Price Performance

Shares of B Communications stock remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Friday. B Communications has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $359.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

