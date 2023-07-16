Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:BMA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. 430,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 15.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 362.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $361,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

