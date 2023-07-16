Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 58,720,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,713,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.