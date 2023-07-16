Bank of America Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $168.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.