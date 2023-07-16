Bank of America Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SBGSY stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

