Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 27.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BAOS traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 797,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
