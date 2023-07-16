Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 27.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAOS traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 797,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

