Barclays Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $92.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120,843 shares of company stock valued at $137,888,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

