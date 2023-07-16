Barclays Raises Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.11 ($13.73).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 839.60 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 806.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 828.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,584.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 735.60 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.17).



Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

