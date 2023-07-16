Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:BLRDF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,066. Billerud AB has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

