BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.13 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

