Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.9 %
NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,077. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $1,664.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17.
