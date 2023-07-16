Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,077. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $1,664.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

