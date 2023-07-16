BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $450,234.85

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $377.34 million and $450,234.85 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $30,384.39 or 1.00008433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,228.87973228 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $448,078.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

