BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $456,245.97 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $377.09 million and $456,245.97 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $30,364.31 or 1.00034937 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,228.87973228 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $448,078.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

