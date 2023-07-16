Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

