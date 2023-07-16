Bitcoiva (BCA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,046.72

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $154.05 million and $198,046.72 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00031549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,431.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00838663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00121577 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019411 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.58148264 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $233,456.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.