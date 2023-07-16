BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $70,457.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,410,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,349. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $250,121. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

MPA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

