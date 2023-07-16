BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 260,836 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 234,116 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 158,047 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. 119,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.