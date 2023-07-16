Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $58,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.03. 7,980,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,265,000 shares worth $38,925,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

