BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,263.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.45 or 0.00827498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00119497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

