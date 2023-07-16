Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

BONXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 20,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,863. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.