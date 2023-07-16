Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 5.0 %
BONXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 20,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,863. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
