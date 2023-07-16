BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Director Buys $150,000.00 in Stock

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) Director John Dalfonsi acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BranchOut Food Stock Performance
BranchOut Food stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. BranchOut Food Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
BranchOut Food Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BranchOut Food
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.