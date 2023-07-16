Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of BRVMF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842. Bravo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Get Bravo Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRVMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bravo Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.