Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.