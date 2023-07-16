Brickley Wealth Management Sells 431 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

