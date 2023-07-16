Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $953,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $152.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

