Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.4% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 1,310,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,824. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

