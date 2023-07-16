Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BCHHF stock remained flat at $425.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.61. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $422.20 and a 1-year high of $445.00.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

