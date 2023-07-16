Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.
Bucher Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BCHHF stock remained flat at $425.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.61. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $422.20 and a 1-year high of $445.00.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
